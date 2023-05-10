State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $9.06 Million Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,360 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of OGE Energy worth $9,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in OGE Energy by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

OGE opened at $37.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.09. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $42.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.4141 dividend. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on OGE shares. Guggenheim lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In other news, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $221,925 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OGE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

