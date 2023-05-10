Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 761 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Hasbro by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Price Performance

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $92.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 69.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.06.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 325.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. Bank of America upgraded Hasbro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.