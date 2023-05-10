State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,290 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $8,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,666,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $125.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.42 and a 200-day moving average of $67.86.

Insider Transactions at Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.54 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe bought 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,855 shares in the company, valued at $24,111,838.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe bought 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,855 shares in the company, valued at $24,111,838.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 10,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $502,307.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,993.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WOLF shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wolfspeed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Wolfspeed to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Wolfspeed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Wolfspeed Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

