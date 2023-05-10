State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,171.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.50.

Insider Activity

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3 %

In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total transaction of $136,284.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,420.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total transaction of $245,527.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total transaction of $136,284.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,420.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,580 shares of company stock worth $1,336,710 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $135.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.15, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $125.36 and a one year high of $163.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $972.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.70 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.