PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Shares Gap Down to $22.54

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.54, but opened at $21.65. PLDT shares last traded at $22.15, with a volume of 27,829 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.57.

PLDT ( NYSE:PHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $962.71 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that PLDT Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.05%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in PLDT in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,326,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PLDT by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 56,921 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PLDT in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,279,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PLDT by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,442,000 after purchasing an additional 54,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in PLDT by 217.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 67,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 46,570 shares during the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment focuses on driving data services while managing business of voice and SMS. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the Philippines, servicing retail, corporate, and SME clients.

