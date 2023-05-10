Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Down to $8.49

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.49, but opened at $8.15. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 7,389,185 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $8,137,000. TPB Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth $4,414,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth $4,887,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth $3,406,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 1,049.4% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 385,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 352,188 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

