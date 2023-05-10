Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $10.49

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.49, but opened at $9.98. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 4,755,567 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MARA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point boosted their target price on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. B. Riley upgraded Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a current ratio of 10.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average of $7.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.47 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 23.22% and a negative net margin of 571.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 297.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,636,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,739,000 after buying an additional 1,224,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,033,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,668,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,255,000 after purchasing an additional 978,569 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 954,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,852,000. 39.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.