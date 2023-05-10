Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Gap Down to $18.80

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.80, but opened at $17.82. Green Dot shares last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 81,508 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GDOT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Green Dot from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Green Dot Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.24. Green Dot had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $336.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.44 million. On average, analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 2.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 93.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 14,530 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Green Dot by 56.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. is a financial technology and registered bank holding company. It engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business (B2B) Services, Money Movement Services, and Corporate and Other.

