ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Down to $17.19

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.19, but opened at $16.15. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 1,392,013 shares changing hands.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 644.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

