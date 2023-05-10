Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-$1.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.59. Orion Office REIT also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.63 EPS.

Orion Office REIT Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ONL stock opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. Orion Office REIT has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17.

Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Orion Office REIT’s payout ratio is -23.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Orion Office REIT

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on Orion Office REIT from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Orion Office REIT by 2,607.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

