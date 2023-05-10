Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.08 to $1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of +4-6% yr/yr or $1.412 billion to $1.439 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion. Hostess Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.08-$1.13 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWNK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.83.

TWNK opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.63. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $339.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWNK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 31.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the first quarter worth about $132,000.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing baked goods. It operates through the Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill, Big Texas, and Voortman brands.

