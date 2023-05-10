ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.96-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.55-$3.65 EPS.

NYSE:ESE opened at $95.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.89. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $61.43 and a one year high of $101.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.47 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 8.36%. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $209,641,000 after acquiring an additional 47,047 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $187,838,000 after buying an additional 91,085 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,942,000 after buying an additional 21,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,185,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,271,000 after acquiring an additional 19,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

