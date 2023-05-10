Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion. Agiliti also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.65-$0.70 EPS.

Agiliti Stock Performance

Agiliti stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.22. The stock has a market cap of $274.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Agiliti has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $22.52.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $281.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.42 million. Agiliti had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 2.69%. On average, analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Agiliti

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.86.

In other news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 30,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $438,586.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,647 shares in the company, valued at $563,086.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Agiliti news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 30,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $438,586.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,086.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 14,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $220,460.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,537.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,804 shares of company stock worth $998,237 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agiliti

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Agiliti by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Agiliti by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Agiliti by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agiliti by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,577,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,660,000 after purchasing an additional 418,945 shares during the last quarter.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc engages in manufacturing, management, maintenance, and mobilization of mission-critical, regulated, reusable medical devices. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

Featured Stories

