Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CPRI. Cowen lowered shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen lowered shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.07.

Capri Price Performance

NYSE CPRI opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. Capri has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $69.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Capri

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.37). Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 135.6% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,503,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,231,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,259,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 29.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,561,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 804,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,182,000 after acquiring an additional 782,577 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

