Devon Energy Co. (DVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the energy company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Devon Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 143.1% annually over the last three years. Devon Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 51.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Devon Energy to earn $7.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.5%.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $49.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after buying an additional 1,419,322 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,749,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Devon Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $692,813,000 after purchasing an additional 356,448 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

