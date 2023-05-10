The New Germany Fund, Inc. (GF) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.01 on May 31st

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0136 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

The New Germany Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.2% per year over the last three years.

The New Germany Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

The New Germany Fund stock opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.66. The New Germany Fund has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $10.42.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 20.9% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after buying an additional 215,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in The New Germany Fund by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in The New Germany Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The New Germany Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 117.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

