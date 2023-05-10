The New Germany Fund, Inc. (GF) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.01 on May 31st

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0136 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
The New Germany Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.2% per year over the last three years.
The New Germany Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
The New Germany Fund stock opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.66. The New Germany Fund has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $10.42.
The New Germany Fund Company Profile
The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
