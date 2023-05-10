Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $2.09 (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 2.0894 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a dividend payout ratio of 34.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to earn $10.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Up 1.2 %
PAC stock opened at $181.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a fifty-two week low of $126.01 and a fifty-two week high of $200.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.66 and a 200-day moving average of $173.05.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,429,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,182,000 after purchasing an additional 109,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,778,000 after buying an additional 19,635 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 40.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 90,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,578,000 after buying an additional 25,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. HSBC upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.50.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.
