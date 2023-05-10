Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.88.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $56.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average of $43.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CM. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 594.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,574,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474,796 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,412,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,083,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,188,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,453 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,325,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,644,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

