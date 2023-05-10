Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on May 31st

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0595 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

FTF opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $7.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.