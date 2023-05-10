Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on May 31st

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTFGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0595 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

FTF opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $7.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

