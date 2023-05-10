Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Gap Up to $154.17

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $154.17, but opened at $160.11. Snowflake shares last traded at $157.49, with a volume of 1,413,995 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.17.

Snowflake Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.62 and a 200 day moving average of $146.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. The company had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,667,476.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,667,476.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,867,764.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,937 shares of company stock valued at $39,414,840 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

