DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0268 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

KTF opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DWS Municipal Income Trust

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 656.1% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 219,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 190,242 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 211,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.