DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0268 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
KTF opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $9.95.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
