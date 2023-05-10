Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (CLM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on August 31st

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLMGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1228 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance

CLM opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares in the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund is a management investment company that is an investment operation. They limit the fund’s investment in securities issued by other investment companies.

