Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (CLM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on August 31st

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1228 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance
CLM opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund is a management investment company that is an investment operation. They limit the fund’s investment in securities issued by other investment companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (CLM)
- Will Short Covering Mean Price Gains At 3 Growing Companies?
- Sweating The Dip In Steve Madden? Why Analysts Are Not
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.