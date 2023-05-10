Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (CLM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on August 31st

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1228 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance

CLM opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares in the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund is a management investment company that is an investment operation. They limit the fund’s investment in securities issued by other investment companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.