Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (STK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STKGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4625 per share on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:STK opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $32.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STK. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 44,779 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the second quarter worth about $745,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after buying an additional 15,728 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 70.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 11,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after buying an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc is a closed end mutual fund investment trust, which invests in technology and technology-related companies. Its investment objectives is to seek growth of capital. The company was founded on September 03, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

