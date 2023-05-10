ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ANZ) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.81 on July 2nd

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:ANZ – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, May 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share on Sunday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 14th. This is an increase from ANZ Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.70.

ANZ Group Price Performance

ANZ Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANZ Group Holdings Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. It offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ANZ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANZ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.