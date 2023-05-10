Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Shares Gap Up to $66.44

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $66.44, but opened at $69.55. Scotts Miracle-Gro shares last traded at $70.01, with a volume of 103,359 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 81.02% and a negative net margin of 16.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.55%.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMG. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

Featured Stories

