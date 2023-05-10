IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Gap Up to $5.90

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.90, but opened at $6.13. IonQ shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 899,397 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on IONQ. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.
IonQ Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.58 and a beta of 1.91.
Institutional Trading of IonQ
About IonQ
IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IonQ (IONQ)
- Will Short Covering Mean Price Gains At 3 Growing Companies?
- Sweating The Dip In Steve Madden? Why Analysts Are Not
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.