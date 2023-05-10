IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Gap Up to $5.90

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.90, but opened at $6.13. IonQ shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 899,397 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IONQ. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

IonQ Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.58 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

About IonQ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of IonQ by 163.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 513.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares in the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

