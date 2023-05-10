Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Shares Gap Up to $21.11

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.11, but opened at $22.00. Dorian LPG shares last traded at $21.80, with a volume of 255,924 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Dorian LPG Trading Down 3.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 198.17%.

In other news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $195,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,725,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,653,821.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 160,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $3,524,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,562,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,410,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 632,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,565,670. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dorian LPG by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,427,000 after purchasing an additional 400,804 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Dorian LPG by 549.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 269,906 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the third quarter valued at about $3,435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dorian LPG by 32.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 196,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Dorian LPG by 233.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 280,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 196,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

