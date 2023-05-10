ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Up to $23.50

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.50, but opened at $24.50. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $24.39, with a volume of 2,146,408 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.23.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,248,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,480,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $1,940,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 112,064.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 63,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 63,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.