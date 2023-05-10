Axalta Coating Systems’ (AXTA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Seaport Res Ptn

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AXTA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.29 to $35.19 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.95.
Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance
AXTA stock opened at $30.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average of $27.95. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Chris Villavarayan acquired 34,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Chris Villavarayan acquired 34,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $132,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 432.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000.
About Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)
- Sweating The Dip In Steve Madden? Why Analysts Are Not
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
- Under Armour May Have Just Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.