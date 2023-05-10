Axalta Coating Systems’ (AXTA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Seaport Res Ptn

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AXTA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.29 to $35.19 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.95.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

AXTA stock opened at $30.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average of $27.95. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chris Villavarayan acquired 34,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Chris Villavarayan acquired 34,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $132,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 432.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Featured Stories

