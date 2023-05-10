Barclays Cuts Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target to $4.00

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.32. The company has a market cap of $379.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.94. Latham Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05.

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $107.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.23 million. Latham Group had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Latham Group will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Latham Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 14,339 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Latham Group by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Latham Group by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 538,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 155,844 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Latham Group in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Latham Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

