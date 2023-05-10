Barclays Lowers Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $112.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $128.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABNB. Argus raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.13.

Airbnb Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $127.07 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $144.63. The company has a market cap of $81.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $39,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,450,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,586,463.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,096,285 shares of company stock valued at $377,100,053. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $332,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,247,000 after buying an additional 2,062,575 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,279,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,589,000 after buying an additional 1,674,460 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $151,147,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Airbnb by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,663,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,732,000 after buying an additional 1,149,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

