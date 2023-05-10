Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report issued on Monday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AXTA. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.95.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $32.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day moving average is $27.95.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3,742.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 873,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,457,000 after buying an additional 850,723 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 432.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 254.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,010,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 182.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,332,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,661,000 after buying an additional 1,507,381 shares during the period.

In other news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $132,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 34,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,648. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William M. Cook bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

