Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EXFY. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Expensify in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Expensify from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

Expensify Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.14. The firm has a market cap of $496.01 million, a P/E ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Expensify has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $25.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.11). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 29.18% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $43.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expensify will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expensify news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,382,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,636,462.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,792 shares in the company, valued at $862,117.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,382,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,636,462.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,600 over the last ninety days. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Expensify by 117.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Expensify during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Expensify by 137.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Expensify during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Expensify by 9,175.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

