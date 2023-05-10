Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) PT Lowered to $12.00 at JMP Securities

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 65.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXFY. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Expensify from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expensify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

Shares of Expensify stock opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Expensify has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.14.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.11). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 29.18% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $43.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Expensify will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,117.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Expensify news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,382,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,636,462.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,117.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,600 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Expensify during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Expensify by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Expensify during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Expensify during the 1st quarter worth $771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

