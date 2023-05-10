Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,679 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 318,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,197,000 after acquiring an additional 119,827 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,726,000 after buying an additional 55,725 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 140,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,497,000 after buying an additional 43,550 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,803,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 293,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,004,000 after buying an additional 28,193 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.20.

CIGI stock opened at $91.78 on Wednesday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.16 and a 12 month high of $133.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 93.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 47.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.

