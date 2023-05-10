Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 15,933 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,933 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 112,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 21,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 14,597 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UGI shares. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho started coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on UGI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $29.30 and a 52-week high of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.88.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.16). UGI had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is -49.15%.

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

