Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,989 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $2,141,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 55,220 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 19,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LNC. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.79.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

NYSE LNC opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.76. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $18.74 and a 1-year high of $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.71.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently -13.60%.

About Lincoln National

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.