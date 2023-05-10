Capital Insight Partners LLC Acquires 2,168 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.2% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $136.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34. The company has a market cap of $398.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

