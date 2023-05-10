Northcape Wealth Management LLC Sells 17,510 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,510 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.3% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $161.05 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $183.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 94.56%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

