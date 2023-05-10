Phraction Management LLC Has $6.69 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Phraction Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 4.4% of Phraction Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 138,039 shares worth $14,153,031. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $107.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.95. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $122.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.06.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

