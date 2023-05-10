First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Director Sells $69,420.00 in Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 977,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,629,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 1.7 %

FIBK opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $46.34.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.36%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 432,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after buying an additional 9,893 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 35.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 67.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 74,304 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 17.5% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 52.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 117,784 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on FIBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

