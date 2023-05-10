Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Teradata were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradata alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,321.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teradata news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,954,321.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teradata Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TDC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Teradata from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities began coverage on Teradata in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.44.

NYSE TDC opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.22. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $45.39.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.63 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 2.08%. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.