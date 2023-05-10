Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Stryker by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 79,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,427,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $571,173.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,593.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $283.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $306.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.40. The company has a market capitalization of $107.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SYK. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.86.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

