Fiera Capital Corp Sells 5,980 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,980 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 49.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 11.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 718.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 67.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.85.

GFL Environmental Trading Up 2.4 %

GFL Environmental stock opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 1.19. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.82%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

