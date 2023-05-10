Fiera Capital Corp Sells 771 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.1 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $197.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

