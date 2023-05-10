Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 378,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 433,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,611,000 after acquiring an additional 19,360 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,296.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,307,000 after acquiring an additional 212,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 122,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 9,202 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.71. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.