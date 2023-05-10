Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Lessened by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 46,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $159.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.33.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

