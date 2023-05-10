Fiera Capital Corp Sells 10,637 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,201 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 10,637 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,929,224,000 after buying an additional 6,148,269 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after buying an additional 3,677,799 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after buying an additional 3,443,554 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,125,223 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $497,697,000 after buying an additional 863,759 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Uber Technologies Price Performance
Uber Technologies stock opened at $38.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $38.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.25.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
About Uber Technologies
Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.
Featured Articles
