Fiera Capital Corp Sells 10,637 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,201 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 10,637 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,929,224,000 after buying an additional 6,148,269 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after buying an additional 3,677,799 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after buying an additional 3,443,554 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,125,223 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $497,697,000 after buying an additional 863,759 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.42.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $38.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $38.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.25.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.