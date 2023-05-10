Fiera Capital Corp Has $2.03 Million Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 300.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average is $17.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

