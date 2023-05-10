Fiera Capital Corp Has $1.82 Million Position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 461,677 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,874 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,865 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 38,744 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,291 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

HIO opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $4.32.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

